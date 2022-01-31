Third covid wave: Property registrations in Mumbai fall 20% in January

BENGALURU: Property sale registrations in Mumbai city, spanning the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) region, saw a 20% dip to 7,732 units in January 2022 from 9,320 units in December 2021, largely due to the impact of the third wave of covid-19 which hit mobility in the initial part of the month.

The registration data had been updated till 9am as on 31 January.

The per day average for property registrations was recorded at 249. Government revenue from property registrations was recorded at ₹453 crore in January.

While registrations were lower year-on-year, revenue rose 48% during the same period, property advisory Knight Frank India said on Monday.

During the same period in 2021, lower stamp duty rates and a fall in covid infections had boosted registrations.

More than 500 sq ft category homes continued to dominate in MCGM region with 60% sales, despite the government incentive to abolish property taxes. About 45% of all sales in January were in categories above 500-1000 sq ft.

“…Cautiousness on account of the third wave has influenced sentiment which is reflected in January registrations. However, as previously experienced, we see this slowdown as a temporary blip and market will gain momentum as the rate of infection declines. Over the next fortnight, the Union Budget and Monetary Policy actions will be crucial in catalysing latent demand, and we remain hopeful that the government and the central bank will continue with their growth-oriented policies," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The city’s western and central suburbs continued to dominate the Mumbai market. Western suburbs contributed to more than half the registration in January, with a 52% contribution followed by central suburbs.

With the improvement in affordability, homes of 500-1,000 sq ft were the preferred choice, accounting for 45% of the total registrations in January, followed by compact homes of up to 500 sq ft which bagged a share of 40%.

Homes of 1,000- 2,000 sq ft accounted for 13% of the total registrations. With the ongoing third wave and prolonged work and study from home experience, home ownership remains a priority with focus on affordable right-sized homes.

Properties with a ticket size of ₹1 crore and below was the preferred choice for customers, making up for 51% of registrations in January 2022. Those costing ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore accounted for 45% of total registrations, which is an improvement over the last three months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.