Third covid wave: Property registrations in Mumbai fall 20% in January

“…Cautiousness on account of the third wave has influenced sentiment which is reflected in January registrations. However, as previously experienced, we see this slowdown as a temporary blip and market will gain momentum as the rate of infection declines. Over the next fortnight, the Union Budget and Monetary Policy actions will be crucial in catalysing latent demand, and we remain hopeful that the government and the central bank will continue with their growth-oriented policies," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.