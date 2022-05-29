This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The third India-Bangladesh train service will start from Wednesday between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka. The train named 'Mitali Express' is the third train after Bandhan Express (Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata) and Maitree Express (Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The third India-Bangladesh train service will start from Wednesday between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka. The train named 'Mitali Express' is the third train after Bandhan Express (Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata) and Maitree Express (Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata).
Total distance:
Total distance:
The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours. While 69 km of the train's route is within India, the rest is in Bangladesh. The train will run from India to Bangladesh on Sundays and Wednesdays, and in the opposite direction on Mondays and Thursday
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours. While 69 km of the train's route is within India, the rest is in Bangladesh. The train will run from India to Bangladesh on Sundays and Wednesdays, and in the opposite direction on Mondays and Thursday
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coach composition:
Coach composition:
The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours.
The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours.
Train Timings:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Train Timings:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mitali Express will leave the New Jalpaiguri station in northern West Bengal at 11.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time. It will only stop for 10 minutes each at Haldibari, the last station on the Indian side, and Chilahati -- which is the first station on the Bangladesh side -- for the change of drivers. Otherwise, it does not have any other stoppage, officials said.
The Mitali Express will leave the New Jalpaiguri station in northern West Bengal at 11.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time. It will only stop for 10 minutes each at Haldibari, the last station on the Indian side, and Chilahati -- which is the first station on the Bangladesh side -- for the change of drivers. Otherwise, it does not have any other stoppage, officials said.
Booking of tickets has already started, and passport and visa are mandatory for travelling in this train.AC cabin berth tickets are priced at ₹4,905, AC cabin chair car tickets cost ₹3,805 and AC chair car tickets are priced at 2,707, the official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Booking of tickets has already started, and passport and visa are mandatory for travelling in this train.AC cabin berth tickets are priced at ₹4,905, AC cabin chair car tickets cost ₹3,805 and AC chair car tickets are priced at 2,707, the official said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Inauguration date:
Inauguration date:
The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.
The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.