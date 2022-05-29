The Mitali Express will leave the New Jalpaiguri station in northern West Bengal at 11.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time. It will only stop for 10 minutes each at Haldibari, the last station on the Indian side, and Chilahati -- which is the first station on the Bangladesh side -- for the change of drivers. Otherwise, it does not have any other stoppage, officials said.