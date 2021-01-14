Third phase of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana to be launched Friday

NEW DELHI : The Union government will roll out the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) on Friday in 600 districts across the country.

The 'skill mission' is expected to train eight lakh candidates in localised, demand driven skills, over a period of one year with an investment of about ₹950 crore. PMKVY 3.0 will be rolled out in all states and Union territories simultaneously except five. The five states including West Bengal, where either election related rules or covid-19 lockdown rules are in place, will roll out the scheme later.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

“Covid-19 has delayed the roll out by several months, what we are now doing is day one execution schedule. The planning and backend work is over with support from state and district administrations," said Praveen Kumar, secretary skill development and entrepreneurship.

The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), hundreds of empanelled training centres by private partners of National Skill Development Corporation, and more than 200 ITIs will launch PMKVY 3.0 training. This time the focus is on demand driven skills instead of supply driven one as was the practice for last six years.

The district administrations will play a bigger role in deciding training demand, job matching and quality monitoring unlike previously when everything was top down.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via