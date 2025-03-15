In In a third incident in the span of two days in Maharashtra, five men drowned in the Ghodazari lake in Chandrapur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at a famous tourist spot in Nagbhid tehsil, which is a haven for nature enthusiasts, during a picnic.

The tragedy struck when they accidentally ventured into a deeper section of the lake.

The bodies of Janak Kishor Gawande (24), his brother Yash (23), Aniket Yashwant Gawande (28), Tejas Balaji Gawande (24) and Tejas Sanjay Thakre (16) were fished out of the lake.

The incident came to light after one member of the group somehow managed to come out of the water body and raised an alarm, reported PTI quoting police.

On Friday, four teenage boys drowned in Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area after they ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly.

They were identified as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16) — all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli.

In another incident, three men in their mid-20s drowned in Indrayani river in Pune district. The deceased were identified as Raj Aghame (25), Akash Gorde (24) and Gautam Kamble (24).

The incident occurred near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Saturday, three people drowned after a boat with 16 people on board capsized in Sharda river in Ratanganj village of Uttar Pradesh.

The passengers were on their way to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta who drowned in the same river during Holi celebrations on Friday, according to locals.