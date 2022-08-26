Third Vande Bharat rake reaches 180 kmph during trials in Rajasthan | Watch video2 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- Vande Bharat Express: Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable because of the lighter coaches than the previous trains
India’s locomotive-less train, known as Vande Bharat Express and Train 18, breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run on, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who shared the video on Twitter.
"VandeBharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 & 180 Kmph," Ashwani Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.
Vande Bharat will replace the current Shatabdi Express — a day train. Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph provided the rest of Indian Railways’ system such as tracks and signals permit.
With 16 coaches, the train will have the same passenger carrying capacity as that of the Shatabdi Express.It has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations.
The train sports an advanced regenerative braking system which saves power. The fully air-conditioned train offers better passenger comfort and safety, as all equipment are fixed under the carriage, so that more space is available on board.
After the successful trial run of 110 km, the trial run of the second phase of this new began on the Kota-Nagda section This trial run will be done in a 225 km section between Kota and Nagda railway station, on which the train will be run at its maximum speed of 180 kmph.
According to Railways, after the completion of the trial run, its report will be sent to the Railway Safety Commissioner. Following the green signal from the Safety Commissioner, the new Vande Bharat Express train will start running on another new route. However, the decision on this is yet to be taken. Sources said the new train can be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
According to sources, the new trains will have automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. The higher speed of these trains are up to 180 Km/hour. ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable because of the lighter coaches than the previous trains. The coaches are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed. Also, there are automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts, said sources.
For the safety of the passengers, 'Kavach' technology is being installed in all new trains, so that automatic breaks could be applied in case any train is coming on the same track.The test speed of the train is 180 kmph, while the maximum speed is 160 kmph.
The two Vande Bharat trains which are operational are in between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra.
