Daily figures of new Covid-19 infections being reported in Maharashtra and Kerala are proof that there can be no room for complacency, said the central government on Friday.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting during the day to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country, amid talks of a potential third wave sweeping the country in October.

Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and facilities supported under "Covid Emergency Response Package II".

As per a government statement, the PM also noted that states have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in rural areas to manage the situation.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," read the statement.

Modi underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

“Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district," the government said.

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block.

Modi also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and told that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.

He was also briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country.

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, and Kerala detected logged 25,010 new Covid-19 cases and 177 deaths.

