Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Third wave fear: Maharashtra, Kerala Covid cases indicate no room for complacency, says govt

Third wave fear: Maharashtra, Kerala Covid cases indicate no room for complacency, says govt

Premium
India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,31,74,954 on Friday
1 min read . 09:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, and Kerala detected logged 25,010 new Covid-19 cases and 177 deaths

Daily figures of new Covid-19 infections being reported in Maharashtra and Kerala are proof that there can be no room for complacency, said the central government on Friday.

Daily figures of new Covid-19 infections being reported in Maharashtra and Kerala are proof that there can be no room for complacency, said the central government on Friday.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting during the day to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country, amid talks of a potential third wave sweeping the country in October.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting during the day to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country, amid talks of a potential third wave sweeping the country in October.

Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and facilities supported under "Covid Emergency Response Package II". 

Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and facilities supported under "Covid Emergency Response Package II". 

As per a government statement, the PM also noted that states have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in rural areas to manage the situation.

As per a government statement, the PM also noted that states have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in rural areas to manage the situation.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," read the statement. 

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," read the statement. 

Modi underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

Modi underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

“Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district," the government said.

“Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district," the government said.

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Modi also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and told that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.

Modi also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and told that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.

He was also briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country.

He was also briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country.

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, and Kerala detected logged 25,010 new Covid-19 cases and 177 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, and Kerala detected logged 25,010 new Covid-19 cases and 177 deaths.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!