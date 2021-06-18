NEW DELHI: The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic may hit India sooner than expected as citizens across the country are likely to visit malls, restaurants and other places in large numbers over the next 30-60 days as states ease restrictions.

As per a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, about 31% of respondents plan to visit a restaurant for a meal in the next 60 days while 29% are looking at a mall visit. About 90% plan to have extended family or friends, house help or service providers over by the next month.

The survey received over 34,000 responses from across 314 districts of India. 66% respondents were men while 34% were women; 48% respondents were from tier-one, 27% from tier-two and 25% were from tier-three, four and rural districts.

Shut for most of April and May, many restaurants, now open, could see visitors over the next 60 days. Around 18% of the respondents said they would go once to have a meal, and 13% opted for multiple times. About 53% citizens are not planning a visit.

Like restaurants, malls are expecting a big rush in the cities that have permitted them to open in the next 60 days. About 9% of the respondents said they would visit multiple times and 20% said they would go once. The majority of citizens, 52%, however, said no. At an aggregate level, responses indicate that 29% of plan to visit a mall in the next 60 days which could lead to sizable traffic.

The responses also revealed that 6% would visit malls for purchasing discretionary items, 9% to buy certain household food items, 6% would visit for a change, and 1% each to avail of services such as salon and spa, for recreation, or visiting a food court or restaurant. On the other hand, 63% of citizens said they do not plan to visit malls in the next 60 days.

The government, health officials, and experts have been warning that despite a decline in daily covid-19 cases across the country, people should limit outings as well as socialising indoors. The reopening of states has led to people resuming small gatherings with extended family and friends and many people who had refrained from calling domestic help, or service providers for repair or maintenance have re-permitted their entry.

Over the next 30 days, 13% plan to have family and relatives that don’t stay with them come over, 4% intend to call friends, neighbours, colleagues, and 40% to domestic help, service providers and others.

On an aggregate basis, the survey results indicate that 75% of Indian households are likely to have service providers, domestic help and other visitors (non-family/friend) visit them in the next 30 days. About 43% will have family or relatives that do not stay with them and 27% will have friends, neighbours and colleagues visit them.

