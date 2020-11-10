Third wave of Covid-19 cases in Delhi due to air pollution, cold weather: ICMR

New Delhi: A third spik of covid-19 has come now in Delhi after the first two spikes in June and September, which is showing more cases than before, chief of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Factors such as pollution, cold weather, festivals, wedding season, apart from travels in Delhi- NCR are leading to gatherings which are triggering a surge in cases, he said.

At least 38,073 fresh covid-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours and 54% of new cases have been reported in 6 States and UTs with Delhi reporting the highest of 5,023 new cases, followed by West Bengal reporting 3907 new cases and then Kerala reporting 3593 new cases. Maharashtra reported 3277 new cases, Haryana reported 2427 new cases and Tamil Nadu reported 2257 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As the total tally of covid-19 cases reached 84,98, 695 and the toll touched 1,27,912. The Active Caseload has shrunk to 5,05,265. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases stands at 5.88%, following a declining curve, the government said. Kerala’s daily case has declined to 3,593 while Maharashtra’s new cases have declined to 3,277 cases although they occupy the third and fourth spot in reporting daily new cases the union health ministry said.

At least 448 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours and 62% of new deaths have also been reported from 6 States & UTs in last 24 hours, which are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab. Maharashtra has reported the highest 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“India still figures amongst the countries having lowest cases per million population. While the world average of cases per million is 6439, India has 6225 cases per million. While the world recorded 482 new cases per million population in the last 7 days, it was 235 new cases per million population for India in the same period," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on covid-19.

“Similarly, while there were 7 deaths per million population in the whole world last week, India saw 3 deaths per million population in the bygone week. India still has one of the lowest count of 92 deaths per million population, while the world average is 160 deaths per million population. This apart, the number of active cases has gone below 6% in the country, while the recovery rate is more than 92%," he said adding that the cumulative positivity rate which is still decreasing, now stands at 7.18%, while the daily positivity rate in the last week was 4.2%.

The government said that central teams have gone to all the states, including Bihar, where elections pr bye-elections are being held. The reports given by the central teams on practice of covid-19 Appropriate Behaviours in those states have been shared with the state governments to draw their attention for follow-up actions. “The states did initiate action to rectify the defects. Health Ministry is keeping a watch on the development of COVID situations in various states," said Bhushan.

As the scientists across the world are working for a safe and effective vaccine against covid-19 which is expected to be available early next year, India is has already prepared a strategy to roll out the vaccination drive.

"Whenever regulatory approval for vaccines are provided, we have a plan which would ensure that vaccines would be available to all priority population groups, irrespective of the region where they reside," said Bhushan

"We are in a position to not only augment and strengthen, but also add to our cold chain capabilities". Any large-scale immunization would not only require a substantial increase in the number of cold chain points, but also a substantial increase in the number of cold chain equipment," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via