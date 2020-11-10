Third wave of Covid-19 cases in Delhi due to air pollution, cold weather: ICMR

“Similarly, while there were 7 deaths per million population in the whole world last week, India saw 3 deaths per million population in the bygone week. India still has one of the lowest count of 92 deaths per million population, while the world average is 160 deaths per million population. This apart, the number of active cases has gone below 6% in the country, while the recovery rate is more than 92%," he said adding that the cumulative positivity rate which is still decreasing, now stands at 7.18%, while the daily positivity rate in the last week was 4.2%.