Third wave of COVID-19 to end soon; consider face mask as vaccine, says Kejriwal

The third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon like the precious two waves, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to wear the mask to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and rising air pollution.

"Till there is a vaccine for corona, consider face masks as the vaccine. These are the biggest protection against COVID-19 infection. We need to promote wearing face masks as a movement," he said after inaugurating a PWD project to strengthen Rohtak Road in Mundka

"Till there is a vaccine for corona, consider face masks as the vaccine. These are the biggest protection against COVID-19 infection. We need to promote wearing face masks as a movement," he said after inaugurating a PWD project to strengthen Rohtak Road in Mundka

Delhi is facing a third wave of coronavirus after reporting the highest number of cases in the first one and the second wave started on September 17.

"In this third wave, I'm extremely hopeful that Delhiites will continue to provide their support as always and it will come to an end soon," he said.

Delhi faced a tough situation with the arrival of 32,000 Indians from virus-hit countries in March as well people coming from different parts of the country, he added.

"Delhi did not start at zero in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi started at thousands owing to the lack of aggressive testing of people who flew in through international flights," the chief minister said.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorates from mid-October due to stubble burning. The Delhi government in association with Pusa Institute, is providing a chemical that could be used as an alternative to it.

Kejriwal also announced a ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali as the cases have been surging above 6000 and keeping in mind the air quality that has been worsening.

Delhi recored 6,715 cases as of 5 November and 6,842 a day before that taking total count to 4,16,653. The national capital's death toll has reached 6,769.