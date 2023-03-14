Third year IIT Madras student found hanging in his room, second suicide in a month3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:35 PM IST
This incident comes just a month after a post-graduate student of engineering at IIT Madras also died by suicide on February 14
A third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, police said. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×