Recently, the parliament standing committee on finance suggested the government consider ways to increase third-party cover. In its seventh report presented in Parliament last month, the committee noted that as of 31 March, 2020, as much as 56% vehicles were uninsured, and asked the government to examine the implementation of electronic challans across states by leveraging data integration. The report said states should report data on vehicle registrations and insurance coverage so that appropriate follow-up action can be identified and financial institutions should consider disbursing auto and commercial vehicles loans only on getting proof of insurance coverage.