The third wave of covid-19 seems unlikely to be as severe as the second wave, concluded a study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research in association with Imperial College London, London. The findings come at a time when the second wave of covid-19 pandemic appears to be gradually receding and the threat of third wave is looming large.

In the context of India’s ongoing resurgence of covid-19 with the second wave since mid-February 2021, following the subsiding of the first wave in September 2020, there has been increasing speculation on the possibility of a future third wave of infection, posing a burden on the healthcare system.

Using simple mathematical models of the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2, the ICMR study examined the conditions under which a serious third wave could occur. The study is published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

Using a deterministic, compartmental model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, four potential mechanisms for a third wave were examined which were waning immunity restores previously exposed individuals to a susceptible state, emergence of a new viral variant that is capable of escaping immunity to previously circulating strains, emergence of a new viral variant that is more transmissible than the previously circulating strains, and release of current lockdowns affording fresh opportunities for transmission.

The study found that the immune-mediated mechanisms (waning immunity, or viral evolution for immune escape) are unlikely to drive a severe third wave if acting on their own, unless such mechanisms lead to a complete loss of protection among those previously exposed. Likewise, a new, more transmissible variant would have to exceed a high threshold (R0>4.5) to cause a third wave on its own. R0 value shows the rate of infection spread.

However, the study said, that the plausible mechanisms for a third wave include a new variant that is more transmissible and at the same time capable of escaping prior immunity, and lockdowns that are highly effective in limiting transmission and subsequently released.

“In both cases, any third wave seems unlikely to be as severe as the second wave. Rapid scale-up of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future waves of the disease," said Dr Samiran Panda. Head - Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR and author of the study.

“This study demonstrates plausible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave could occur, while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave. Model projections are, however, subject to several uncertainties, and it remains important to scale up vaccination coverage to mitigate against any eventuality," the study said. Preparedness planning for any potential future wave will benefit by drawing upon the projected numbers based on the present modelling exercise, the study said.

The study findings come at a time when at least 10 states have reported 48 cases of Delta Plus variant of SARS CoV2 virus, with Maharashtra recording the maximum 20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain. While several mutant strains are circulating in the country and states are gradually easing out lockdowns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.