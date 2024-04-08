Thirsty cows and buffaloes signal higher milk prices ahead

“Commodity prices will not go down; fat prices will go up, skimmed milk power prices will stabilize around the current value for the time being, and MRPs of milk, butter etc. will remain stable at the present level as companies will have to get the volume growth," Sodhi added. "In the last fiscal year, most companies did not get good volume growth except in fresh dairy products. This year, we can expect all dairy companies to experience very good volume growth, especially with fresh products. Since price increase is unlikely, whatever growth is seen will be from volume growth. In short, in FY24, growth came because of price increase, leading to value growth around 8-15% for most companies. This year, the growth is expected to be in the range of 8-20% but it will be all volume growth not because of price increase," Sodhi added.