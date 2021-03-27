NEW DELHI: At least 36 countries are yet to get their first supply of covid-19 vaccines despite the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for equitable distribution of the crucial shots across the world.

The WHO had urged countries to work together to ensure vaccination begins in all countries within the first 100 days of the year.

Nearly 177 countries have started vaccinations against the deadly coronavirus.

“There are now just 15 days left before the 100th day of the year, and 36 countries that are still waiting for vaccines so they can start vaccinating health workers and older people," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director general, WHO. "Of those, 16 are scheduled to receive their first doses from COVAX within the next 15 days. That leaves 20 countries who are ready to go and waiting for vaccines."

“COVAX is ready to deliver, but we can’t deliver vaccines we don’t have," said the WHO chief.

The Covax initiative, led by the WHO, in collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, is aimed at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines globally. In one month, COVAX has distributed more than 32 million doses to 61 countries.

The WHO noted that bilateral deals, export bans, vaccine nationalism and diplomacy have caused distortions in the market, with gross inequities in supply and demand.

It said deliveries of vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX Facility will face delays during March and April as India battles a new wave of covid-19 infections.

“Increased demand for vaccines has led to delays in securing tens of millions of doses that COVAX was counting on," said Tedros.

“COVAX needs 10 million doses immediately as an urgent stop-gap measure so these 20 countries can start vaccinating their health workers and older people within the next two weeks, said the WHO chief.

There are four more vaccine candidates at different stages, in the process of being assessed for WHO's Emergency Use Listing. At least one is expected to be approved by the end of April.

WHO also expressed concern about the potential for criminal groups to exploit the huge global unmet demand for vaccines.

It warned that a number of ministries of health, national regulatory authorities and public procurement organisations have received suspicious offers to supply covid-19 vaccines.

“Vaccines are being diverted and reintroduced into the supply chain, with no guarantee that cold chain has been maintained," said Tedros, adding that some falsified products are also being sold as vaccines on the internet, especially on the dark web, and there have also been reports of corruption and re-use of empty vaccine vials.

“We urge the secure disposal or destruction of used and empty vaccine vials to prevent them from being reused by criminal groups," said Tedros.

