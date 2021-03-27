Thirty six countries await covid-19 vaccines

“There are now just 15 days left before the 100th day of the year, and 36 countries that are still waiting for vaccines so they can start vaccinating health workers and older people," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director general, WHO. "Of those, 16 are scheduled to receive their first doses from COVAX within the next 15 days. That leaves 20 countries who are ready to go and waiting for vaccines."

