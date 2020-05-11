On the eve of gradual resumption of 15 pairs of special trains (thirty trains) from 12 May, the Ministry of Railways on Monday issued special guidelines for travelling on these trains during the coronavirus pandemic. These trains will have only air conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. The fare structure for the ‘Special Trains’ shall be as applicable for the regular time tabled Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges). These trains will run from the New Delhi Station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Keeping the lockdown in consideration and the various guidelines attached to it, the ministry issued an advisory for passengers to facilitate their smooth travel.

Here's what the passengers have to do in order to board these trains:

1) Tickets can be booked only online on either the IRCTC website or through its mobile application. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum seven days. Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train. No cancellation will be permitted less than 24 hours before departure of train. Cancellation charge has been fixed at 50% of the fare.

2) "Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis," said the ministry.

3) Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

4) It's mandatory for all passengers to wear face covers/masks at the entry into the rail station and during travel. The passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

5) To curb the spread of the virus, passengers will have to observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. After arriving at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination state/UT.

6) All passengers have been advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application on their smartphones.

7) As per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines the movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the Railway Station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

Here's what the passengers have to know will be off limits during their journey

1) Booking of RAC/Waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No unreserved tickets shall be permitted.

2) No catering charges shall be included in the train fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during time of booking ticket.

3) No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

4) No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers have been advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. Indian Railways suggests its passengers to travel light.





