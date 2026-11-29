The lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Tirupparankundram hillock on Saturday evening was described as a historic and memorable moment by the two Supreme Court-appointed receivers of the Subramaniaswamy temple, who witnessed the ritual from close quarters, reported The Hindu.

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Retired Madras High Court judge V Parthiban, one of the receivers, described the experience as extraordinary and said it was difficult to put into words. He called the ceremony a historic moment.

The other receiver, retired Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan, said he was happy to have witnessed the ritual at Tirupparankundram.

Recalling that he had earlier attended the Karthigai Mahadeepam ceremony at Tiruvannamalai, he said the experience at the hillock was equally special. He also maintained that the Supreme Court's order had been complied with.

Vaidyanathan further said that no member of the Muslim community had opposed the lighting of the lamp at the deepathoon, located close to the Sikkander Dargah atop the hillock. Describing members of the community as brothers, he said the issue had been politicised.

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"Not even a single member of Muslim community offered any resistance to this ritual of lighting of the lamp on the deepathoon (that lied close to the Sikkander dargah atop the hillock). They all are our brothers. It think, the issue had been politicised,” the report quoted him informing newsmen.

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“(It was an) out-of-the-world experience for me,” said another Receiver and retired Judge of Madras High Court, V. Parthiban, adding, “it is indescribable ... a historical moment."

Both receivers watched the lighting ceremony while standing on a makeshift wooden platform erected around the deepathoon at the hilltop.

Devotees celebrate Deepathoon lamp lighting after legal battle The lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon sparked celebrations among hundreds of devotees and members of the public gathered at the foothills of Tirupparankundram. Many who had initially been upset after police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, acting on the receivers' directions, prevented them from climbing the hillock, later watched the ceremony from below.

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Several devotees sat on the ground at the foothills, while others gathered on the terraces of nearby buildings to catch a glimpse of the ritual. As the lamp was lit atop the hill, crowds broke into chants of "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara" and burst firecrackers to mark the occasion.

Some devotees also danced in celebration, expressing their happiness over the ritual being conducted at the Deepathoon following a prolonged legal dispute that culminated in the Supreme Court's directions.

Somaskandan, a priest who was part of the team that lit the lamp, described the experience as exciting. He said the ritual was performed in accordance with the Supreme Court's order and that all the court-mandated conditions had been followed, the report noted. He added that the ceremony reflected the determination of the devotees.

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The celebrations extended beyond the ritual itself, with local residents preparing food in large quantities and distributing it among devotees climbing the hill and those gathered at its foothills. Stalls selling beads, toys and clothes also lined the nearby area, giving the surroundings a festive atmosphere.

Supreme Court intervenes over Deepathoon lamp lighting The dispute centres on the traditional Karthigai Deepam ceremony at Thiruparankundram hill, where a ceremonial lamp is lit at a stone pillar called the Deepathoon, situated near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

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On November 20, the Supreme Court had allowed a temple-authorised team to light the lamp at the pillar on November 24 as a one-time arrangement, subject to certain safeguards. However, on the festival day, the lamp was lit at its customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar temple instead of the disputed Deepathoon.

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Taking serious note of the failure to follow its directions, the apex court on November 27 suspended the temple's board of trustees and ordered that the lamp be lit at the stone pillar on November 28, according to PTI. It also directed that the exercise be carried out under security arrangements involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X