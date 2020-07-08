Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Thiruvananthapuram: Ease in restrictions from 7-11 am amid 'triple lockdown'
A view from inside of COVID-19 ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Thiruvananthapuram: Ease in restrictions from 7-11 am amid 'triple lockdown'

1 min read . 02:36 PM IST ANI

People ventured out of their homes to buy goods and vegetables at shops in different parts of the city between 7 and 11 am, Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, announced the enhanced lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am on July 6 for a week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government on Wednesday gave relaxations to local vegetable shops to open from 7-11 am, amid the 'triple lockdown' (more restrictions) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state government on Wednesday gave relaxations to local vegetable shops to open from 7-11 am, amid the 'triple lockdown' (more restrictions) in Thiruvananthapuram.

People were seen venturing out of their homes to buy goods and vegetables at shops in different parts of the city.

People were seen venturing out of their homes to buy goods and vegetables at shops in different parts of the city.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Sunday announced the enhanced lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am on July 6 for a week.

The order was issued by District Collector Thiruvananthapuram. It read, "The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is declared to be under complete and strict lockdown with effect from July 6, 2020, 06.00 am onwards. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lockdown measures shall be in force for a period of seven days."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated