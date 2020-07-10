The Kerala government has extended the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram for a week, the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed. A 'triple lockdown' on Thiruvananthapuram was re-imposed on July 6 as the COVID-19 cases in the state were on a surge. The state will re-impose triple lockdown in the containment areas as well.

Citing "super spread" of COVID-19 in three wards — Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikkavilakam — the state government imposed a triple lockdown Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

The Lock-I will restrict movement of all people in the district. The Lock-II will be enforced in hotspots of infection, where people will be mandatorily asked to stay-at-home. And the Lock-III will be enforced in the houses of primary and secondary contacts of covid-19 patients to be in compulsory room-quarantine.

During triple lockdown, Kerala government restricted the movement of the vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram and other containment areas. Only medical shops and essential services like banks are allowed in the corporation limit. The local vegetable shops to open from 7-11 am, amid the 'triple lockdown'. All other establishments in the city will remain shut. Even the state secretariat and other government will be closed. The Kerala University earlier declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

"There will be no public transportation. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription," Surendran said.The government will take strict action against those who venture on roads unnecessarily.

"People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed," Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran earlier told.

The first coronavirus patient was detected in Kerala in January. The state reported 6,534 COVID-19 cases since then. The number of active coronavirus patients in the state stood at 2,799.

KK Shailaja also added that health workers and doctors are working very hard amid this crisis. "They are duty-bound to save lives. It was heard today that a doctor's car was attacked. People need to support them," she added.

Several other states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal already re-implemented the lockdown as the COVID-19 cases surged.

The Maharashtra government announced to implement fresh lockdown in Thanes, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nanded starting from Monday. The aim was to break the chain of coronvirus infection to prevent the spread. The lockdown will be effective from the midnight of July 13 to June 23. Only the essential services will be allowed during the 10-day lockdown in several parts of Maharashtra.





