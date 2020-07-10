During triple lockdown, Kerala government restricted the movement of the vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram and other containment areas. Only medical shops and essential services like banks are allowed in the corporation limit. The local vegetable shops to open from 7-11 am, amid the 'triple lockdown'. All other establishments in the city will remain shut. Even the state secretariat and other government will be closed. The Kerala University earlier declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.