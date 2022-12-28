This 1 factor will drive markets around the world in 20233 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:20 PM IST
- Moses Harding of IndusInd international Holdings advices investors to stay risk light. Know what he thinks of market in 2023
IndusInd International Holdings CEO and President Moses Harding John said the extraordinary phase of 2020-2022 is behind. He believes extreme monetary policy actions, and accommodation in 2020-21 followed by hawkishness in 2022 have bottomed out. However, for the next three years, John believes that everything revolves around one factor and that is inflation.