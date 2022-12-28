IndusInd International Holdings CEO and President Moses Harding John said the extraordinary phase of 2020-2022 is behind. He believes extreme monetary policy actions, and accommodation in 2020-21 followed by hawkishness in 2022 have bottomed out. However, for the next three years, John believes that everything revolves around one factor and that is inflation.

In his LinkedIn post, John said, the extraordinary phase of 2020-2022 is behind and the system continues to remain boxed between elevated inflation & declining growth with the disconnect between stakeholders' expectations and desires of Central Banks!

He questioned, what to expect in 2023-2025 that would lead to a pre-2019 phase of high growth & low inflation regime.

Explaining in detail about 2020-22, John said, that gone behind is the extremes of monetary policy actions led by the FED - extreme accommodation in 2020-2021 (combination of QE & zero interest rate) followed by extreme hawkishness in 2022 (lifting rates from zero to 4.5% and introduction of QT).

As per him, the first phase was to ring-fence the pandemic impact on growth & capacity, and employment while the second phase now is to arrest the liquidity and supply chain-driven spike in inflation from 2% to over 7%.

"Bottom-line is the loss of productivity in 2020-2022 that has eroded the confidence on global economy & financial markets! Worst is that the issues in the developed economies emerge to haunt emerging markets (Asia & elsewhere) and developing economies (Africa in particular)!" his post added.

What Next in 2023 will set the for 2024-2025? John's post added, "and everything revolves around one factor - the inflation!"

On the positive front, John's post said that most stakeholders stay optimistic about inflation and don’t see a terminal Fund rate beyond 5% (in 2023) and prefer a trend down towards 4% (in 2024). This is evident from the 1-Y yield heavy above 4.65% and 2Y yield easing below 4.25% setting the peak 1-2Y (inverted) yield curve at 4.65-4.25%.

His post added, "this optimism extends beyond 2024 building aspiration for a further drift down in Fund rate into 3-4%, evident from 10Y yield in comfort mode at 3.5% (deeper inversion of >1% inversion in 1-10Y yield curve)!"

Following the above, John's post said, USD Index finds support at 102-103.50 (post value erosion from 113.50-115) while building a high probability risk of breakdown at 100/103.50-106.50/110 with pull bias towards 2021-2022 low of 89.21-94.63!

Furthermore, his post said, all combined, expectations from the FED & US economy is not optimistic in H1/2023 from dynamics leading to high inflation & low growth scenario in 2023! Given the absence of visibility through 2023-2025, it’s good to stay focused on close at sight awaiting FED rate actions in February-March 2023 that would set up better visibility through the rest of 2023 - rate pause or more hikes in Q2/2023! Till then, it’s good to stay risk-light to neutral and be fleet-footed with the intent to preserve capital & content with elevated short-term fixed income returns.

In a thread, John also tweeted saying, "What’s carry-over position options (into 2023) for investors & swing-traders?

1. 'Long' - 10Y bond at 7.325-7.35% (for 7-7.15%)

2. 'Short' - 12M USD/INR at 84.65-85.0 (for 83.50)

3. 'Long' - NIFTY at 17650-18000 (for 18850-19200)

4. 'Long' - Bank NIFTY at 41500-41850 (for 44150-45000)."

His tweet also added that these turnaround levels when FED & RBI stay confused on rate cycle - on terminal rate or duration of pause or timing of cut!