On 15th August, 2025, is India celebrating the 79th Independence Day or the 78th? Explained

India will celebrate its Independence Day on August 15. However, many people argue it should be the 78th because 2025 minus 1947 equals 78 years since independence. Others say it is the 79th Indepedence Day.

The confusion comes from how celebrations are counted. India’s first Independence Day was on August 15, 1947, itself. From then, each year’s celebration adds to the count.

In 2025, 78 full years have passed since freedom, but the event will be celebrated for the 79th time. This is because the counting is inclusive, starting from 1947. So, while India has completed 78 years of independence, the 2025 celebration is the 79th occasion.

79th Independence Day celebrations India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day with the theme “Naya Bharat”. The theme reflects the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort, assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. There will be a 21-gun salute. An IAF band featuring Agniveer Vayu musicians will play the national anthem.

Two Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals. Around 5,000 guests, including sanitation workers and grassroots champions, will attend the ceremony in New Delhi.

The event will include parades, cultural shows, and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Public convenience measures will include early metro services, cloakrooms and wheelchair assistance.

79th Independence Day: 10 quotes to share on social media Here are 10 inspiring quotes about India to share on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day:

“You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Even if I have to face death a thousand times for my motherland, I shall not be sorry.” - Bhagat Singh

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.” - Subhas Chandra Bose

“Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.” - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

This is your country; this is your motherland. Be worthy of it.” - Chandrashekhar Azad

“The preservation of freedom is the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.” - Lal Bahadur Shastri

“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna, bazu-e-qatil mein hai.” - Ram Prasad Bismil