Lakshika Dagar, a 21-year-old girl from Ujjain, won the three-tier panchayat elections and became the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh.

Coincidently, she has won the title of being the youngest lady sarpanch of Madhya Pradesh, a day ahead of her birthday.

She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and is associated with Radio Jockey and Journalism in Ujjain.

With the announcement of the election results, an atmosphere of celebration was created in the village. Voters gave a beaucoup of blessings on the manifesto of Lakshika.

For the post of Sarpanch in Chintaman Jawasia gram panchayat, eight women candidates from the village had entered the fray. Lakshika was the youngest among the candidates who defeated them and won by 487 votes.

"After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work for the development of the village. It has been promised in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled," the newly-elected Sarpanch of Chintaman Jawasia told media persons.

