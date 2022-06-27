This 21-year-old girl became the youngest sarpanch in Ujjain1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 05:33 AM IST
She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and is associated with Radio Jockey and Journalism in Ujjain.
Lakshika Dagar, a 21-year-old girl from Ujjain, won the three-tier panchayat elections and became the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh.