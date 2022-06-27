This 21-year-old girl became the youngest sarpanch in Ujjain

"After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work for the development of the village. It has been promised in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled," the newly-elected Sarpanch of Chintaman Jawasia told media persons.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}