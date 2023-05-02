This 6-year-old girl becomes youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest base camp3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring climbing season, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.
Arishka Laddha, a six-year-old from Maharashtra's Pune city has become the youngest Indian girl to climb the Mt. Everest Base camp. The base camp lies at more than 17,500 ft. Arishka who resides in Pune's Kothrud did this 15 days expedition with her mother Dimple Laddha.
