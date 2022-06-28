Mani aunty has been using the homemade oil for decades and also lovingly handed over the formula to friends and family but decided to turn it into a business in her late 60s.
If you suffering from hair loss, octogenarian entrepreneur Mani Aunty has a sure-shot solution for this. The recipe is 150 years old but, definitely not so common.
Karnataka-based Nagamani has been using the home-made oil for decades to maintain her thick hair, and also lovingly handed over hair oil formula to friends and family. However, she decided to turn it into a business in her late 60s. “My initial customers were a few salon owners in Bengaluru. Later, Mary who runs the Ambara boutique in Halasuru introduced the brand to a non-profit trust called A Hundred Hands," 88-year-old Mani Aunty told Better India. She and her team run a stall every year during an exhibition conducted by the trust and all the bottles are sold within days.
What is in the bottle?
Apart from coconut oil, it contains four oil seeds. “One of them is methi. Two of the seeds are quite expensive and rare. We source it from Himachal Pradesh with the help of a vendor nearby," Mani aunty's daughter, who helps her run the business explains.
Making the oil is a tedious process. The seeds are hand-pounded, then they are added to the coconut oil and left under the sun to soak for at least six weeks. “This is what makes the oil different. We don’t grind or heat the ingredients and oil. The process is done once a year as it largely depends on the weather conditions. We take help from two workers for the hand pounding and the oil is completely a homegrown product."
How they are planning to grow the business?
The business sells about 60-70 litres of oil during their peak period. The customers are mostly based out of Bengaluru and some of them recommend the oil to their friends and family.
A bottle consisting of 300 ml of oil costs up to ₹600. Achala says the process and price of ingredients are the reasons for this rate. “Even then, we don’t make a huge profit out of this. We are at break even. Things might change if we go large scale but that would lead to many compromises in the quality which we don’t prefer at all."
“Sharing the recipe with the coming generations is the major motive now. We would love to do the same by collaborating with the right team who understands the value and maintains the quality."