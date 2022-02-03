1 min read.Updated: 03 Feb 2022, 05:11 PM ISTLivemint
The health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave
NEW DELHI :
The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a press conference to review the Covid situation in the country.
As cases during the third wave have started to decline in the country, the health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave that engulfed the country.