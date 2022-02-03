This age group was most infected during the third Covid wave. Read here

This age group was most infected during the third Covid wave. Read here1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
The health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave
NEW DELHI : The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a press conference to review the Covid situation in the country.
As cases during the third wave have started to decline in the country, the health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave that engulfed the country.
They also informed that during the last waves it was the age group of 55 year old who got most infected with the Delta variant. The Delta variant took away a number of lives during the second wave.
With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload. Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus.
The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The Centre also informed that Covid positive patients of the current variant should not be denied surgery.
