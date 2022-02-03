Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  This age group was most infected during the third Covid wave. Read here

This age group was most infected during the third Covid wave. Read here

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Livemint

The health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a press conference to review the Covid situation in the country. 

NEW DELHI : The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a press conference to review the Covid situation in the country. 

As cases during the third wave have started to decline in the country, the health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave that engulfed the country. 

As cases during the third wave have started to decline in the country, the health ministry informed that people in the age group of 44 years were found to be infected most during the third coronavirus wave that engulfed the country. 

They also informed that during the last waves it was the age group of 55 year old who got most infected with the Delta variant. The Delta variant took away a number of lives during the second wave. 

They also informed that during the last waves it was the age group of 55 year old who got most infected with the Delta variant. The Delta variant took away a number of lives during the second wave. 

With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload. Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. 

A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload. Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. 

The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Centre also informed that Covid positive patients of the current variant should not be denied surgery.

The Centre also informed that Covid positive patients of the current variant should not be denied surgery.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!