AI Legislators’ Forum: An effort to bridge policy, innovation gap by training lawmakers

A group of lawmakers came together at a common platform on Wednesday to launch the Artificial Intelligence Legislators’ Forum, an initiative designed to equip Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) with the knowledge, tools, and networks to shape India’s tech policy landscape.

The Artificial Intelligence Legislators' Forum (AILF) brings together lawmakers, technologists, and policy experts to shape responsible AI governance and fosters informed dialogue on ethical frameworks, regulatory gaps, and emerging AI challenges, said Future Shift Labs, a think tank working on emerging tech, international affairs and governance.

Members of Parliament Sujeet Kumar, Shashank Mani, Rabindra Narayan Behera, and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu attended the launch at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

“We need a humanistic AI that can reach anywhere and to everyone. The market should be decentralised, where AI is in the hands of everyone and anyone with options and not domination,” Shashank Mani said at the launch.

Mani is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP in Lok Sabha representing Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the organisation behind the idea, AILF empowers legislators with insights to craft inclusive, future-ready laws that balance innovation with accountability in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Rabindra Narayan Behera, the BJP MP from Jajpur seat, spoke about AI and its connection with Hindu mythology. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the TDP MP in Lok Sabha, spoke about technology used in agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, where the TDP is the ruling party under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Sujeet Kumar, the BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, spoke about the flip sides of AI.

As AI increasingly influences public service delivery, economic growth, and democratic processes, the Forum seeks to bridge a critical gap between India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem and its legislative preparedness, said Sagar is the Director and co-founder of Future Shift Labs.

