This airline gets bomb threat warning on mail
- The police has said that further investigation on this is underway.
A threat email warning of a bomb on an IndiGo flight was received at Mumbai airport yesterday, news agency ANI has reported citing police.
During the inspection of the flight, nothing was found, Mumbai Police said.
Further investigation underway, police said.
This is not the first time such an incident has occurred.
On 30 September, a Malaysia-bound flight was delayed over a false bomb alarm after a fight between two passengers on board the plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Security agencies were alerted about the bomb call from the Malaysia Airlines's MH173 around 1 pm after which they thoroughly checked the flight, the officials said. The aircraft departed for Kuala Lumpur after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes and four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police.
Prior to that, on 27 August, a drunk guy had threatened to blow up a private aircraft flying to Dubai in an attempt to keep his family from leaving India. The man was eventually arrested by the police.
The Chennai resident called the city police control room with a threat to stop two of his family members from taking a flight to Dubai. The threat prompted the security agencies to conduct a thorough search of the Indigo flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 7.20 am on August 27, according to airport and police officials.
