This airline gets bomb threat warning on mail

On 30 September, a Malaysia-bound flight was delayed over a false bomb alarm after a fight between two passengers on board the plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Security agencies were alerted about the bomb call from the Malaysia Airlines's MH173 around 1 pm after which they thoroughly checked the flight, the officials said. The aircraft departed for Kuala Lumpur after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes and four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police.