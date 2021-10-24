Go First airline has become the country's first domestic airline to start its direct passenger services to Sharjah in the UAE from Srinagar. The Wadia Group-run airline provided direct international connectivity from the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah with a full contingent of passengers in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually attended the event from New Delhi.

Go First airline's maiden flight G8 1595 departed from Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport around 6.30 pm yesterday. The airline will operate four direct flights every week on this route.

"The introduction of the direct flight on the new route, which will be operated four times a week, will boost trade and tourism between Srinagar and the UAE, besides meeting the demand for convenient travel options for the two cities, which are popular tourist destinations as well," Go First said.

The new services will also support growing trade and investment links with both Srinagar and Sharjah, it added.

The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Leh, and Mumbai and vice-versa, the airline added.

