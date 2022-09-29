This airport in India becomes 5G network-compliant. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.
Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.
Listen to this article
GMR group-run Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that it has made its facility compliant for 5G network, which the passengers can avail once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).