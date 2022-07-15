Remember this name: Babu. Adapa Shiva Shankar Babu. He targeted wealthy and divorced women, married up to seven of them under the guise of providing them new beginnings, and then fled with enormous sums of money. Surprisingly, three of the seven ladies remained in the same neighbourhood. He cheated on the seven wives, and now he is living with another woman.

The women told the media that Shiva Shankar had stated that the conman was related to Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu, and that he was in close communication with BJP leader Srikanth. They urged the relevant authorities to act harshly against him.

The conman had been residing with three ladies on three different streets inside the same neighbourhood, it was later discovered. The man fled after being questioned by the new wife about his interactions with the three ladies. Further investigation into his personal history found that he had wed seven different women in all. In 2018, his first marriage took place in his hometown, and he never stopped after that.

He was the subject of numerous cases at various police stations. Notably, the majority of the victims are highly educated, working class citizens from Hyderabad. Two of his victims, shocked by his arrogant cheating, spoke to the media at the Press Club in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, and requested harsh punishment for him in order to protect other women from him.

They claim that the engineering graduate hails from the Bethapudi hamlet in Mangalagiri Mandal in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He went up to the divorced women who had profiles on matchmaking websites. By displaying a divorce decree and the fact that his daughter was staying with him, he was able to earn their trust.

He provided his pay slip, which showed that he received a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh while working for an IT company. He was married to their daughter by the parents of one of the divorced women, who claimed that the dowry totaled millions of rupees.

Under the guise of travelling to the US for project work, he forced his wife to quit her position and registered their marriage. He then spent his time at home as the US tour was "postponed." He asked the wife's parents to file a police report when they demanded their money back.

Babu appeared with another woman whom he claimed to be his wife when the duped woman went to the police. They both realised there was much more going on when the victim approached his so-called wife. When her brothers were requested to keep a watch on him, the wife who had appeared with him at the police station did so. Wait, there's more to the story if you thought this was it.

Cases were registered against him at police stations of KPHB in 2019 and 2021, RC Puram, Gachibowli, SR Nagar of Telangana, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.