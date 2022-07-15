This Andhra man marries rich divorcees, runs away with their money2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 04:23 PM IST
Surprisingly, three of the seven ladies remained in the same neighbourhood.
Remember this name: Babu. Adapa Shiva Shankar Babu. He targeted wealthy and divorced women, married up to seven of them under the guise of providing them new beginnings, and then fled with enormous sums of money. Surprisingly, three of the seven ladies remained in the same neighbourhood. He cheated on the seven wives, and now he is living with another woman.