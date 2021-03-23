An appointment letter allegedly issued in the name of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is claiming that the applicant is being appointed for the post of 'Commercial Clerk'. The Press Information Bureau fact-checking arm called PIB Fact Check has said that the letter is fake and IRCTC has not issued this appointment letter.

PIB Fact Check: This letter is fake. IRCTC has not issued this appointment letter," PIB Fack Check tweeted.

The recruitment process of IRCTC is transparent and notice for inviting applications is always through its official website (www.irctc.com) and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in National/Local newspaper, including Employment News.

In December 2019, the Press Information Bureau launched a fact-checking arm simply called PIB Fact Check. Its objective is “to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms".

