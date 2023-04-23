Pro Khalistan leader of radical outfit Waris Punjab De and a fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police at Moga in the early hours of Sunday, 23 April, almost a month after the former gave the state police a slip and escaped.

A video that was shared on social media shows Amritpal Singh addressing his followers and assuring them that he has faith he ‘would be able to return among his people one day’.

Amritpal, whose British national wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained when she tried to leave India on Thursday, was arrested by the Punjab Police ina rather covert operation, reportedly supervised by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann throughout the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

In the video Amritpal Singh further states that 'he could have fled to any other country if he wanted. I had no fear of arrest earlier nor do I have it now," Amritpal Singh said. He further added that the fight, the agitation should continue despite him being arrested.

While the Punjab police and authorities have claimed that Amritpal did not surrender, was rather arrested by closing all his possible escape routes, Amritpal in the video states that he ‘chose to surrender’. The authenticity of either claim has not been proven.

Amritpal Singh also pointed at the importance of Moga, where he was anointed. "My Dastar Bandi (anointment as the chief of Waris Punjab De) was done at this gurdwara built at the birthplace of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. After taking the blessing of the guru, I will give the arrest," he said.

Watch the video of Bhirandiwale 2.0 here

A video message recorded by #AmritpalSingh before his arrest in which he claimed he is going to surrender & asks Sikh youth to become Amritdhari after taking Amrit. pic.twitter.com/ntiYjgXN6B — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) April 23, 2023

The 29-year-old Amritpal was arrested at 6:45 am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

Amritpal Singh had been on the run since18 March when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The Punjab Police had invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

Several cases have been lodged against the radical preacher and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.