In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November

Starting today, 1 November, State Bank of India (SBI) pensioners can submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes. "Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on 1st Nov 2021 will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," the country's top lender informed via a tweet.

Hee is how SBI pensioners can submit a life certificate through a video call

1) Visit SBI Pension Seva Portal

2) Now, click on 'VideoLC' to initiate the VLC process.

3) Enter your SBI Pension Account Number and enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

5) Keep your original PAN Card handy and click on 'I am Ready'.

6) Allow permission to start the video call and your interaction will begin as soon as an SBI official is available.

7) You can also set a schedule to interact according to your convenience.

8) The available SBI official will ask you to read out the 4-digit verification code on your screen.

9) Now show your PAN Card to the official and allow him or her to capture it.

10) Now the official will capture your picture and the Video Life Certificate (VLC) will be complete.

In case of rejection, you will be informed by the bank via SMS and alternatively, you can visit your pension paying branch, nearest branch for submission of your life certificate.

How to submit pensioners life certificates:

Manual submission: You need to visit the SBI branch and get a physical copy of the format, fill it up and get it signed by a branch official.

Digital submission at SBI branch: Go to your nearest SBI branch and share your Aadhaar number, mobile number, pension payment order (PPO) number and account number. After you give your biometrics -- fingerprint or iris -- the bank official will do an Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to generate Jeevan Pramaan. You will get Pramaan Id as an acknowledgement. You can then submit the life certificate digitally through the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

UMANG app: Instead of visiting the SBI branch, you can also do it online through the UMANG app. Pensioners need to download the app

Pensioners can also submit their life certificates by visiting a bank, post office, availing of doorstep service, or at Jeevan Pramaan Portal.

