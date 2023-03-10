This bank offers 9%, 9.5% (senior citizens) on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes the repo rate, banks start announcing the increase in interest rate on term deposits
Banks have been raising interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) since May 2022. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes the repo rate, banks start announcing the increase in interest rate on term deposits. Unity Bank is now offering senior citizens an attractive rate of 9.5% per annum on FDs with select tenures.
