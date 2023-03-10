Home / News / India /  This bank offers 9%, 9.5% (senior citizens) on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here
Banks have been raising interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) since May 2022. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes the repo rate, banks start announcing the increase in interest rate on term deposits. Unity Bank is now offering senior citizens an attractive rate of 9.5% per annum on FDs with select tenures.

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates

For regular consumers, it offers interest rates between 4.5% to 9%. It currently provides senior citizens with an interest rate of 9.5% p.a. on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days, respectively, while retail investors get 9% for the same terms.

On deposits maturing in 181 days to 201 days and 501 days,  Unity Small Finance Bank gives 8.75% to general citizens and 9.25% to senior citizens. FDs with a tenure of 1001 Days will fetch a return of 9% to general customer and 9.5% to senior citizens as per Unity Small Finance Bank's website. There rates are effective from 15 February 2023.

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for general citizens

181-201 Days 8.75% 

501 Days 8.75% 

1001 Days 9.00% 

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

181-201 Days 8.75% 9.25%

501 Days 8.75% 9.25%

1001 Days 9.00% 9.50%

Unity Small Finance Bank FD premature withdrawal rules

According to the information available on the bank's website, for premature withdrawal of fixed deposit, interest rate payable would be corresponding FD rate minus 1.00% for the tenor for which the deposit has actually run.

