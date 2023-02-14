This bank offers nearly 9% interest on fixed deposits (FDs) to senior citizens
- FD rate hike: This move is aimed at offering customers a boost to their savings portfolio
Fincare Small Finance Bank has increased interest rate on its Fixed Deposit (FD). This move is aimed at offering customers a boost to their savings portfolio. The new FD rates of Fincare Small Finance Bank are with effect from 13th February 2023
