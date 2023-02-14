Fincare Small Finance Bank has increased interest rate on its Fixed Deposit (FD). This move is aimed at offering customers a boost to their savings portfolio. The new FD rates of Fincare Small Finance Bank are with effect from 13th February 2023

With the revised rates, Fincare FD customers can earn up to 8.11% on their savings, and senior citizens can earn up to 8.71% with a minimum deposit of ₹5000.

"We are committed to providing our customers with top-notch financial offerings that meet their long- term savings and investing needs" said Ashish Misra – Chief Operating Officer – Retail Banking "Our increased FD rates are just one of the many ways we are working to provide them with superior banking needs and customer experience they deserve".

Fincare Small Finance Bank has a robust network of branches and digital channels to cater to the needs of its customers and make banking more accessible and available.

How to book FD with Fincare Small Finance Bank

Customers can visit a Fincare Small Finance Bank branch or log in to internet banking or mobile app to avail the increased FD rates.

With the increased FD rates, Fincare Small Finance Bank continues to uphold its commitment to providing access to superior banking and customer-centric solutions.

Fincare Small Finance bank offers a wide range of products, including current and savings account, loan against gold, loan against property, in addition to competitive interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits.

As of 31st March 2022, the bank serves 32+ Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of 12,000