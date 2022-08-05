Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the completion of its integration with the GST portal on Friday. With that, now Kotak Bank customers can pay instant GST directly on the GST portal without having to step out from the comfort of their homes/offices. This facility is available to individuals, corporations, institutions, and their representatives. Also, current account holders of the bank are seen to benefit from this facility.

