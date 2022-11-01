This banker had to change LinkedIn bio, thanks to ousted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM IST
‘Not the CEO you are looking for,’ wrote banker Parag Agrawal - referring to the ousted Twitter CEO.
‘Not the CEO you are looking for,’ wrote banker Parag Agrawal - referring to the ousted Twitter CEO.
After world’s richest man Elon Musk finished buying the social media company on October 27, Parag Agrawal was sacked about 11 months after taking over as Twitter's CEO. According to a LinkedIn member with the same name as the previous Twitter CEO, soon after Elon, views of his profile on the business network increased by 36%.