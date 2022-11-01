Home / News / India /  This banker had to change LinkedIn bio, thanks to ousted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

After world’s richest man Elon Musk finished buying the social media company on October 27, Parag Agrawal was sacked about 11 months after taking over as Twitter's CEO. According to a LinkedIn member with the same name as the previous Twitter CEO, soon after Elon, views of his profile on the business network increased by 36%.

The banker shared a screenshot of the data chart that shows growing interest in his profile, but probably for the wrong reasons. “After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline," he wrote while sharing the data.

Parag Agrawal is a banker who shares his name with the ousted Twitter CEO.
Parag Agrawal is a banker who shares his name with the ousted Twitter CEO.

Agrawal has updated his LinkedIn bio to: “Not the CEO you are looking for". However, not everyone thinks that the spike is connected to the removal of the Twitter CEO.

“I got to CEO Agrawal’s page without stopping over on any other Parag's or Agrawal’s page. That 36% ^ is mostly your number my man. Your achievement. Keep doing what you’re doing," wrote one user.

“Parag , it took a while for your post to SINK in !Anyways you are also recognized by the title "not the CEO you are looking for"- a title you thoughtfully adopted in best interests of the LI community. You will certainly be "The CEO the world will be looking for". Best Wishes!" wrote another.

Musk said in a filing on October 31 that he will take over as the CEO of Twitter, the social media business he had purchased for $44 billion. Wall Street analysts have warned that this decision could strain the billionaire, who is also the CEO of companies like SpaceX and Tesla. Musk also runs brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company.

Musk disclosed that, as a result of the takeover, he is now the only director of Twitter in a different filing.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.

