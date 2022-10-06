This bar in Delhi is among world's top 50 drinking spots4 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Paradiso claimed the top spot from World’s 50 Best Bars.
The best place to drink on Earth has changed. Paradiso, a bar hidden behind a pastrami shop in the El Born neighborhood of Barcelona, has been named the top drinking spot by World’s 50 Best Bars. It’s the first time an establishment outside New York or London has won the prize. The hidden bar’s entrance is a white refrigerator door after which visitors pass a counter specializing in cured meat. The bar features a dramatic, arched wooden ceiling and such cocktails as smoked milk punch with bourbon and tahini.