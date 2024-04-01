This battle of the ballot is also one for fresh values

The fundamental reason is that regional parties have consistently betrayed voters’ trust. After coming to power, leaders of these parties founded in the name of socialism, regionalism, and opposition to class discrimination became casteist and dynasts. As a result, those who joined these parties for noble reasons were alienated. These parties also often split when their leader’s family split either after the retirement of the leader from politics or her or his death. Examples include the Thackeray and Pawar families of Maharashtra, the Paswan family of Bihar, and the Patel family of Uttar Pradesh. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu is an exception as the party remains true to its values.