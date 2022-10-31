This Bengaluru based startup provides EVs on monthly subscription3 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- This monthly subscription is all inclusive which covers insurance, charging refunds, servicing, maintenance, and breakdown support.
The use of Electric vehicles (EVs) is currently encouraged in the country. But switching from ICE variant to EVs is difficult for many. Currently the cost an electric car costs 2X times while the cost of an electric two-wheeler is 15 percent more than an ICE variant, an EY report released in August 2022 states. With high cost and recent battery fire incidents reported, people are reluctant in buying EVs.