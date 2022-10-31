This Bengaluru based startup provides EVs on monthly subscription

Earlier in June, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the prices of all EVs will be equal to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within one year. Gadkari further said the government is promoting ethanol produced from crop residue instead of petrol and diesel. "I am trying...within one year, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country and we will save money spent on fossil fuels," he said while addressing 'TV9 What India Think Today Global Summit.'

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}