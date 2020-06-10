Days after reports of an alleged cruel killing of a pregnant elephant surfaced in Kerala, putting entire humanity to shame for its unending quest to topple everything which comes its way, a man in Bihar has decided to do something which emphatically glints that mankind's love for animals know no bounds.

Akhtar Imam has given half of his property to his two elephants after one of them foiled an attempt on his life by a pistol-totting criminal.

Imam, chief manager of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), said he has been looking after elephants since the age of 12.

"Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Imam said.

Imam says the two elephants, named Moti and Rani are like family for him and he cannot live without them.

However, the man claims that he fears threats to his life from his family members after he transferred his land to his two elephants. Imam's wife and sons have been living away from him for the last 10 years due to some dispute in the family.

He recounted that his son had allegedly filed a wrong case against him and also got him locked up. He eventually was let away after the charges levelled against him were proven wrong.

Imam said that his son Meraj had tried to sell the elephant to smugglers but was fortunately caught.

Imam says he has willed half of his property to his wife and his share of property worth ₹5 crore to elephants said that if the jumbos die then the money would go to AERAWAT organisation.

