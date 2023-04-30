Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will perform a spoken word at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III on 7 May. Sonam Kapoor will join a host of other noted celebrities from around the world. The exact details of her performance are not revealed yet and but sources claim that it is expected to be something around the British Royal Family.

Sonam Kapoor will be accompanied by several well-known celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Pooh. These celebrities, along with others such as Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and Oti Mabuse, will participate in pre-recorded video segments to commemorate King Charles' coronation.

During these segments, they will share "little-known facts about the King". The event will also feature additional celebrities, such as Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and DJ Pete Tong, who will play his famous Ibiza classics.

Furthermore, the concert will showcase world-renowned pianists Lang Lang and Lucy, the recent winner of 'The Piano' competition. The coronation is being held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

Buckingham Palace has revealed plans for a festive celebration lasting three days. The festivities will include several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country, and a volunteering campaign called "The Big Help Out."

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release.

(With inputs from agencies)

