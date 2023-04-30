THIS Bollywood actor is going to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor will be accompanied by several well-known celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Pooh, Bear Grylls will participate in pre-recorded video segments to commemorate King Charles' coronation
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will perform a spoken word at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III on 7 May. Sonam Kapoor will join a host of other noted celebrities from around the world. The exact details of her performance are not revealed yet and but sources claim that it is expected to be something around the British Royal Family.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×