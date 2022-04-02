This Bollywood actor's CIBIL score dropped after his PAN was 'misused'. Read her

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 37-year-old actor said, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.
MUMBAI :
Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao's Cibil score was affected after a fraud ‘misused’ his PAN number, the actor tweeted on Saturday.
"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted on Saturday. The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.
The Bollywood actor faced monetary fraud for the second time this year. This year in January, he had talked about about a fake email that was sent using his name to extort ₹3 crore.
On Instagram he had shared a screenshot of the email. The actor wrote, “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people."
Rajkummar had shared the mail which read, “Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail."
"The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao."
